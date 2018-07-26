Kristin Cavallari on Whether She'll Have More Kids: 'We're Done - Shop Is Closed!'

Kristin Cavallari isn’t even entertaining the idea of adding another baby to her household.

In a new interview with Extra, the Very Cavallari star was frank when Mario Lopez asked if she and husband Jay Cutler were planning on giving their three children — daughter Saylor James, 2½, and sons Jaxon Wyatt, 4, and Camden Jack, 6 next month — any more siblings.

“We’re done — shop is closed!” joked the reality star, 31.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: The Hills‘ Kristin Cavallari Reveals Her Marriage to Jay Cutler Is “Better Than Ever”

Her words match up with what she told PEOPLE Now earlier this month, giving a pretty understandable explanation behind one of the reasons she and her retired NFL quarterback husband, 35, are babied out.

“My daughter is 2½ and I don’t have to lug around a diaper bag anymore and all the crap,” said Cavallari. “We’re finally at a really good place where we can just pick up and go.”

Continued The Hills alum, “All my kids have a little bit of independence, and we’re just in a really good place. I don’t want to go back to the diaper phase and all of that.”

Kristin Cavallari Broadimage/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari Is “Very Happy” About Husband’s Retirement From NFL: “It’s a Really Tough Sport”



In March, the mother of three admitted to PEOPLE that she “can’t imagine having another” child.

“We just feel like such a complete family — I got my girl. Everything is just so great with it right now, why rock the boat?” explained Cavallari.

Very Cavallari airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on E!