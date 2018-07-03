Three is the magic number for Kristin Cavallari.

“I love having three kids. I especially love having two boys and a girl — we feel like a very complete family. We’re good, we’re done,” the Very Cavallari star tells PEOPLE Now of herself and husband Jay Cutler, whose children are Saylor James, 2½, Jaxon Wyatt, 4, and Camden Jack, 6 next month.

“My daughter is 2½ and I don’t have to lug around a diaper bag anymore and all the crap,” says Cavallari, 31. “We’re finally at a really good place where we can just pick up and go.”

Continues the star, “All my kids have a little bit of independence, and we’re just in a really good place. I don’t want to go back to the diaper phase and all of that.”

Her comments echo those she made to PEOPLE in March, when she admitted she “can’t imagine having another” child.

“We just feel like such a complete family — I got my girl. Everything is just so great with it right now, why rock the boat?” explained the mother of three.

In the midst of putting a hold on expanding their family, the couple, who reside in Nashville, is in awe of how much time has gone by parenting their kids. “Everyone’s just growing up too fast,” Cavallari said.

And more children undoubtedly would come with more unsolicited comments from other parents. As The Hills alum told PEOPLE in May about dealing with haters, she “really [doesn’t] give a s—” about anyone who critiques her parenting style.

“I’m so confident at what I’m doing as a mom that I don’t care,” explained the True Roots cookbook author.

Very Cavallari premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on E!