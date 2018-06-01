Kris Jenner isn’t a regular grandma — she’s a cool grandma! Well, she thought she was.

On Thursday, the KarJenner matriarch revealed the hilarious way she embarrassed granddaughter North West in front of the little girl’s peers.

“Yesterday I took North to school and they had crazy hair day, so I wore a blonde wig — thinking I’d be the cool grandma, you know, at school,” Kris, 62, shared with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of American Woman, Kyle Richards’ new Paramount Network series, in Los Angeles.

There was one problem with her lighter locks: The 4-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West was not impressed.

“North was rolling her eyes, probably mortified that her grandmother wore a blonde wig,” Jenner told the outlet, laughing off the moment. “It was so funny! I mean, a crazy blonde wig.”

Noting that her daughter Khloé Kardashian is “loving being a mom” to baby True Thompson, 7 weeks, and would “be back” in L.A. “really soon,” Jenner shared the joys of being close to her six children and nine grandchildren.

“I’m so lucky because we all live very close to each other, so I get to see my grandchildren very often, like every day,” Jenner told ET. “It’s just the best. You see them grow up and change and lose teeth.”

Jenner’s bonding time with North came during a busy week for the little girl’s parents. Following Kardashian’s visit to the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform and sentences with President Donald Trump, West released his first full-length project since 2016’s The Life of Pablo, on Friday.

YE — for which the 40-year-old musician had an intimate album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday — addresses everything from West’s mental health and drug addiction to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and his wife’s reaction to his infamous declaration that slavery was a choice.

West’s stay in Wyoming has also been filled with adorable family moments. On Saturday, Kardashian showed their family on a hike, and days earlier, the 37-year-old KKW Beauty mogul enjoyed some snuggle time with North and her husband.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote of North in the caption, “My bestie.”