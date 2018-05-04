Kris Jenner Struggles Not to Cry as She Talks About Khloé Giving Birth During Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is adjusting to all aspects of motherhood.

The new mom, 33, is doing quite well just weeks after giving birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, on April 12.

Kris Jenner could not help but gush about Khloé and her resilience in the wake of the cheating scandal surrounding the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, that occurred just before she gave birth.

The momager, 62, addressed how Khloé was doing while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in an interview airing Friday, saying the cheating allegations were “unexpected.”

“Khloé is amazing! I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional,” Jenner, with tears in her eyes, told Ellen DeGeneres in regards to how her daughter was handling the news.

Kris Jenner Ellentube

“I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby,” she continued. “She’s just concentrating on that, being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well.”

Jenner also discussed how Khloé was handling motherhood and breastfeeding, something she said was “a little tricky” for the Good American jeans founder.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky,” Jenner revealed. “She’s trying, she’s really trying.”

“She’s figuring it out one day at a time, she’s just the best mom already,” she continued. “That baby is so cute, little True.”

As for how the KarJenner clan reacted to Thompson and the video that surfaced of him with other women, the matriarch said her family simply supported each other.

Kris Jenner sat down with Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love,” Jenner said. “We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland because that’s what we know to do.”

She continued, “I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us and we all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

RELATED VIDEO: Did Khloé Kardashian’s Boyfriend Get Too Close to Another Woman Right Before She Gives Birth?

Jenner flew to Ohio alongside daughter Kim Kardashian West to be with Khloé for the birth, where the manager revealed the new mom “gave birth within hours of us arriving.”

“It was crazy. It was very exciting though at the same time,” she said. “I think it was all sort of simultaneously happening. We knew that she was going to have the baby within a week, and I brought the doctor. And then we were calling from the plane. They said she just got her epidural — I didn’t think we would make it. You can’t write this stuff!”

Kim also recently addressed the scandal during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, though Khloé, who has turned off comments on all Instagram photos of herself and Thompson, has yet to publicly comment on the allegations.

“Poor Khloé. Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up,” the KKW Beauty mogul said.

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she added. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Jenner is now a grandmother to nine grandchildren: Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; Reign, 3; North, 4; Saint, 2; Chicago, 3 months; Dream, 18 months; Stormi, 3 months and True, 3 weeks.

When DeGeneres asked Jenner why she lied about daughter Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy last year, the proud grandmother simply smiled and said, “I pretty much lead a very confusing life, I’m confused at all times, so I kind of just mumble along and, hopefully, you believe it!”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).