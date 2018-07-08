Kris Jenner Joins Kourtney Kardashian's Italy Vacation as They Celebrate Penelope's 6th Birthday

The more the merrier!

Kris Jenner joined her jet-setting daughter Kourtney Kardashian on her extended Italian vacation on Saturday, just one day before Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Scotland officially turned 6.

Announcing her mother’s arrival in Portofino, the 39-year-old mother of three shared a series of photos of the pair lounging together — and sharing a laugh — on a yacht.

“Had some work to do so flew in the momager,” Kardashian captioned the images, in which the pair sat together in front of a laptop while Jenner, 62, enjoyed a glass of wine.

The KarJenner matriarch had previously teased her arrival on Friday, sharing a video on Instagram of her and boyfriend Corey Gamble hopping from one private jet to another.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Are ‘Getting Serious’ as They Vacation with Her Kids

And Kris was just in time to celebrate her granddaughter turning 6 on Sunday!

Although Penelope had previously commemorated her birthday alongside cousin North West last month with a joint unicorn-themed bash, her family still pulled out all the stops on her actual day.

Kourtney decorated an outside table with balloons, happy birthday streamers and plenty of festive hats in honor of her daughter’s big day.

In one photo of the celebration, Penelope is all smiles while wearing a pink hat with a gold tinsel trim.

Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Penelope and Mason Disick Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Skimpy Black Bikini as Kids and Friends Join Her and Boyfriend in Italy

Penelope’s siblings Mason Dash Disick, 8 and Reign Aston, 3, joined their mother and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima on vacation two weeks ago — and during the celebration, Mason paid his mom a big compliment.

“‘Why do you have to be so fun?’ -mason,” Kourtney captioned a photo of herself at the bash.

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, no birthday is complete without an extra special sweet treat!

For Penelope’s big day, Kourtney served up a beautiful confection covered with orange slices, grapes, and her daughter’s name.

RELATED: Samuel! Cricket! Charlie! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in July

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

And even though Penelope’s father Scott Disick wasn’t on hand to wish his little girl a happy birthday in person, he shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

“My little peep,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself carrying his daughter in his arms.

RELATED: Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian Vacation Wardrobe, from Vintage Chanel to Her Prom Shoes!

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Reveals Sisters Kim & Kourtney Are ‘Really Making Me Think About’ Having 3 Kids

Kardashian and Bendjima, 25, arrived in Italy last month, and after spending about a week traveling solo, they were joined by a few family friends, plus Kardashian’s three children.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him.”

“Kourtney is having the best time in Europe,” the source added.