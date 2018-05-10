It’s going to be a busy Mother’s Day for the Kardashian-Jenner family, as both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian celebrate for the first time as new moms and Kim Kardashian West for the first time as a mom of three.

“We have three new high chairs at the table!” Kris Jenner says with a laugh, of future family gatherings with new additions Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Chicago West. “We’ll probably do a wonderful dinner with everybody. We’re trying to figure it out because in my family, everybody wants to do it. Kylie’s like, ‘I’ll do it!’ and Kourtney is like, ‘I’ll do it!’ It’s a good problem to have.”

And for the momager, and now grandmother of nine, watching Kylie, 20, and Khloé, 33, as new mothers has been a joy.

“I think God every day for the blessings,” she says. “Just to be around watching my babies have babies, it doesn’t get any better than this.”

And with life as bustling as ever, Jenner, 62, has teamed up with professional networking platform Bumble Bizz to find a new personal assistant.

“Some of the most important qualities that I look for is kindness and respect and equality both on and offline and someone who understands the great power of the Internet,” says the manager and producer. “But at the same time, I need a multi-tasker, someone who is highly organized and a self starter.”

Still, Jenner admits that it can be hard to delegate, as stretched as she can be.

“My grandmother used to say, ‘If you want something to be done right, do it yourself,’ ” she shares. “And I was brought up on that! But at some point you really have to let it go and say I cannot babysit everybody. I cannot continue day after day telling someone how to do their job. You just want somebody who can learn on the job every day.”

And when it comes to her famous daughters, Jenner says she’s constantly amazed by their entrepreneurial spirits, even when there are bumps in the road.

“There’s a certain inner strength that the girls possess,” says Jenner.

“It’s very important to have their level of thick skin. They’re very smart girls, they’re very intelligent and they’re very creative. And they love getting up every day and working. One day it’s the Met Ball, one day it’s shooting the cover of Vogue or a campaign,” she adds. “There are so many things the girls have accomplished and it takes a lot of hard work and the best kind of work ethic around.”