Kourtney Kardashian and Niece Stormi Enjoy Some Sweet Bonding Time — See the Cute Clip

Mother’s Day was all about bonding for Kourtney Kardashian — even with her siblings’ kids.

The reality star cuddled up close to her youngest sister Kylie Jenner‘s 3-month-old daughter Stormi on Sunday, sharing a video of their cute session to Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

In the clip, the 39-year-old says, “Storm-a-lou, Storm-a-lou,” as the baby girl sits on her aunt’s lap, adding Snapchat’s cute bear-filled Mother’s Day filter to the pair.

Kourtney Kardashian and niece Stormi Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian used social media on Sunday to share photos and videos of her celebrations, from an “Armenian breakfast” to tons of flowers and huge silver balloons that spelled out “HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MOM.”

She also posted a throwback photo of her three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Reign Aston, 3, and Mason Dash, 8, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 5½ — captioning it, “Thank you God for making me their mommy.”

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Over the weekend, Jenner’s former bodyguard Tim Chung used Instagram to clear the air about rumors surrounding Stormi’s paternity and his alleged involvement in it.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” he wrote. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, [boyfriend Travis Scott], their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

“There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” Chung concluded.