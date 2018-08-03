Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Siblings Are 'So Blessed' Their Kids Have Cousins to Grow Up With

The KarJenner family has always been close — and that’s not about to change now that almost all of the famous siblings have children of their own!

“I think it’s really special to have three little baby girls all at the same time,” Kourtney Kardashian tells PEOPLE, speaking of the recent births of Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True, 3 months, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi, 6 months, and Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter Chicago, 6 months.

“We call them the triplets,” the mother of three continues, adding that it’s been “really amazing” that her siblings have had so many children close together in age.

“To have all of our kids be able to grow up together and there’s one after the other, I feel like we’re all so blessed,” Kourtney remarks. “We love it — it’s the best energy. We were just hanging out with all the kids outside and it’s really amazing.”



The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also tells PEOPLE that while her children are close to all their cousins, they have the most special bonds with the cousins who they’re closest in age to.

“I think the ones that are the closest in age are the closest, like Penelope and North,” Kourtney says of her 6-year-old daughter and her sister Kim’s 5-year-old daughter, who were born just under a year apart from each other and frequently celebrate their summer birthdays with joint bashes.

“Reign and Saint are a year apart,” she continues, adding that her 3½-year-old son Reign is also “very close” with her brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream Renée, 20 months.

“But they’re all close,” adds Kourtney, who is also a parent to son Mason Dash, 8½, with ex Scott Disick. “They’re together most days.”

She also reveals that even though she was the first in her family to start having kids, she gave her siblings space to figure out their own parenting journey for themselves.

“[It’s] been really cool to see everybody do it their own way,” Kourtney says. “I’m sure that seeing me do it and seeing Kim do it, I’m sure that they learned a lot just by watching us, whether they realize it or not.”

She adds that giving advice can be tricky because before actually becoming a parent, “you never know what kind of mom you’re going to be.”

“I think your heart changes,” Kourtney explains, admitting that she enjoys watching her sisters “have their own experiences and just really seeing how they want to be as a mom.”

“I don’t really give advice unless maybe they ask or little things when they’re over with the baby. ‘Oh, have you tried this?’ Or ‘Do you need this?’ Just little things,” she adds. “I’m not preaching like, ‘You better do it like this!’ I let them do it their own way.”