Banana Pancakes and a Hike! Kourtney Kardashian 'Loves Sundays' with Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian may be one of the biggest reality stars on the planet, but her Sunday routine is comfortingly down-to-earth.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to document her day, which she spent with her three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick: sons Reign Aston, 3, and Mason Dash, 8, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 5½.

To start things off, the mom of three got busy in the kitchen making banana pancakes while Penelope helped out.

“I love Sundays,” she captioned a video of her daughter (doing dishes!) at the sink.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Niece Stormi Enjoy Some Sweet Bonding Time — See the Cute Clip

Later in the day, Kardashian took her kids hiking with a few friends, sharing an adorable group shot as well as a close-up of their muddied shoes. (The star wore Westward Leaning’s Volt sunglasses for the excursion.)

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Posts Bikini Photo Taken by 8-Year-Old Son Mason Disick

She also shared a video of her eldest son doing some exploring as he walked along a fallen tree log.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Teases Kourt x Kylie Makeup Collaboration on Kourtney Kardashian’s 39th Birthday

That’s not the first time the star has enjoyed the great outdoors recently.

She and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima regularly travel together and most recently took a mini road trip up the Malibu coast to celebrate her 39th birthday in April, where they stayed in a luxury airstream trailer with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.