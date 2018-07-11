True is spending some quality time with her famous female family members.

In a pair of videos mom Khloé Kardashian shared to her Snapchat account Wednesday, the baby girl — who turns 3 months old on Thursday — is a precious little critter in two different animal-ear filters.

The first selfie clip shows Khloé, 34, and True decked out in puppy ears, while the second sees the mother-daughter duo rocking a deer visage.

“Look at this gorgeous little mama,” says the reality star before sister Kourtney Kardashian picks up True and says, “I’m gonna steal her for baby class.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

RELATED: Exactly What to Buy From Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True’s Nursery (and How to Get the Look for Less)

A rendition of “The Wheels on the Bus” can be heard in a third video shared by the Good American mogul, where a group of youngsters are dancing around to the famed kids’ song.

Also in attendance? Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Scotland, 6, who holds baby True on her lap while their 20-month-old cousin Dream Renée busts an adorable move with the other children to the tune of “Mambo No. 5.”

“Baby class is poppin!!!!” Khloé wrote atop the latter video.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Very Anxious’ About Leaving Baby True to Return to Work

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at “Disgusting” and “Pathetic” Fan Who Calls Daughter True “Not Cute”

While it wasn’t clear from Khloé’s videos whether Kim Kardashian West was in attendance for the sweet shindig, True has already met the latter’s youngest child Chicago, 5 months.

The cousins were as cute as can be in a photo Kim, 37, shared to Instagram late last month to wish Khloé a happy 34th birthday.

The birthday gal herself then used Snapchat to give her followers a glimpse into said celebrations, including a full spread of delectable-looking decorated donuts and adorable videos of baby True.