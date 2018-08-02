Kourtney Kardashian Saves Clothes for Daughter Penelope 'All the Time': 'What's Mine Is Yours'

What’s in Kourtney Kardashian‘s closet is in her daughter Penelope Scotland‘s future closet!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star chatted exclusively with PEOPLE, revealing that her wardrobe is an open book when it comes to her 6-year-old middle child.

“I just wore this little black Dolce & Gabbana dress in Italy and I posted a photo — I was with Domenico Dolce — and I saved that dress for her,” said Kourtney, 39. “I was like, ‘She needs to have this someday.’ ”

“I save things all the time and she always tells me, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s mine is yours,’ ” the reality star explains. “She likes to wear my bags a lot and I love mini bags, so I take a lot of her bags too.”

Kourtney admits that while she and Penelope definitely share pieces, the little girl has a bit of a mind of her own when it comes to her unique, adventurous style.

“She does everything. She loves it,” says the mother of three. “I usually just try to let her go with it. Once in a while I might chime in with, ‘Well, maybe it might look better like this,’ but for the most part, I let her do her thing.”

Kourtney — who’s also mom to sons Reign Aston, 3½, and Mason Dash, 8½ — posed for a Calvin Klein photo shoot alongside her five sisters earlier this year, when Khloé Kardashian was eight and a half months pregnant with her daughter True.

On Wednesday, Kourtney told E! News of having more children herself, “the thought is always in the back of my mind.” (She shares her three kids with ex Scott Disick, and is currently dating model Younes Bendjima.)

She teased, “Never say never.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 15 premieres Sunday on E! at 9 p.m. EST.