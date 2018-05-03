Bumping Along! Pregnant Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Her Baby Belly During Outing with Jesse Plemons

Shop till you drop — for groceries, that is, if you’re parents-to-be Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

The engaged actors stepped out arm-in-arm Wednesday for a shopping trip in Burbank, California. Both wore tinted sunglasses while Dunst, 36, held a hand to her baby bump that was showcased under a knee-length Snyder cashmere dress by Equipment (available here in black) and tan trench coat.

PEOPLE learned in January that Dunst and Plemons, 30, were expecting their first child together when they were photographed at LAX, with Dunst’s bump visible under an ankle-length blue dress and black cardigan.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

INSTARimages.com

RELATED: Bump It On! Pregnant Kirsten Dunst Covers Her Baby Belly in Overalls While Out with Friend

The actress confirmed her pregnancy later that month when she posed for Rodarte’s Fall Winter portrait series, cradling her baby belly in a white and salmon-colored lace v-neck dress patterned with an array of flowers.

While the couple have kept mum about their baby on the way, Dunst has been spotted multiple times flaunting her adorable bump, while out and about with friends and in matching pink ensembles with Plemons in March.

WENN

RELATED: Pregnant Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Enjoy the Los Angeles Sunshine While Out to Lunch

Dunst and Plemons began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Fargo season 2, for which they played a married couple. News of their engagement surfaced in January 2017, when Dunst was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards.

In June, the Bring It On actress admitted expanding her family was definitely something she had in mind. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, ‘I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,’ ” she told Marie Claire U.K. for their July issue.

“I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like … you can’t experience that unless you have a kid,” she added.