Kim Kardashian West Snuggles Up with Chicago and Saint After Celebrating North's 5th Birthday

There’s more than enough of Kim Kardashian West’s love to go around!

After the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent Friday celebrating daughter North West’s 5th birthday, the mother of three made sure to shower her and Kanye West‘s 2½-year-old son Saint and 5-month-old daughter Chicago with plenty of love.

“Chi,” the 38 year old cooed to her daughter on Saturday, as she documented their latest cuddle session. Kardashian then planted an affectionate kiss on the side of her baby girl’s head.

In another video shared on her Instagram Story, Saint can be seen standing at the edge of the video for a second before stepping away from the love fest.

Kim Kardashian West and daughter Chicago Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While celebrating North’s birthday on Friday, Kardashian also posted a sweet photo of herself spending some quality time with her son.

“Missing my boo…,” she captioned the image.

In addition to taking a treat-filled trip with North and her best friend Ryan to the Sugar Factory in New York City on Friday, Kardashian West overflowed with love for her oldest child while wishing her a happy birthday on social media.

“My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life!” she captioned a photo from North’s joint unicorn-themed birthday bash with her cousin Penelope Scotland, who turns 6 next month.

“I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now!” continued the reality star. “The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl!”

Cheekily, the proud mama added, “P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!”

The festivities didn’t start Friday, though! On Thursday, the mother-daughter pair were spotted at CoolMess ice-cream shop in N.Y.C. for a sweet pre-birthday adventure.

“We are making our own ice cream today since we’re in New York for North’s birthday. We’re making chocolate and vanilla,” she said in a video shared on Instagram Story. “This is insane!”

A source revealed to PEOPLE of the outing, “They made their own ice-cream flavors by adding lots of toppings. Kim was in a great mood.”