Family Cuddle Time! Kim Kardashian West Shares Adorable Snuggles in Bed with Her 3 Kids

Kim Kardashian West kicked off the weekend cuddling with her three kids.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, shared a selfie of her brood via Instagram on Saturday, smiling and laughing in bed with daughter North, 4½, Saint, 2, and 4½-month-old daughter Chicago.

“Welcome to the good life…” the KKW Beauty mogul captioned the adorable photo.

Their family snuggle session comes a day after the birthday of her husband Kanye West.

“Happy Birthday babe!!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams,” she wrote on Instagram. “You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you.”

Along with the sweet words, the star shared a black and white photo of West and Chicago.

Kardashian West also posted a photo to her Instagram Story of the chocolate birthday cake North and Saint “made” for him, which was decorated with colorful sprinkles, gummy bears and roses.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Earlier this year, West reemerged into the spotlight to dominate the news cycle with Twitter sprees, explosive interviews and a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump. He also revealed that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

Sources told PEOPLE that Kardashian West does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging. “Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” said one source recently. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”

Another source told PEOPLE that the reality star is especially supportive of West because they have a family together. “She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” the source said. “He’s been through low points before and she knows people make mistakes.”

Earlier this week, Kardashian West revealed what she has in store to celebrate West’s big day.

“I’m planning a dinner for him at our house,” she told E! News at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, where she was honored with the Influencer Award.

Kardashian West clarified that it would be “an intimate little dinner with friends,” which would certainly be a departure from how the couple typically celebrates their birthdays. Last year, she surprised West with a trip to Japan after spending a few days as a family in the Bahamas.