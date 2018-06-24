Butterfly Baby! Kim Kardashian West Shares New Video of Her Adorable Daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian West can’t get enough of her baby girl!

While spending some quality time with her daughter Chicago, 5 months, the proud mama documented their hang out on Snapchat.

The video shows little Chicago wearing a white outfit while looking around the room with a collection of butterflies superimposed on top of her head.

Eventually, the child’s gaze settles on the camera, letting the KKW Beauty mogul get a good shot of her daughter’s adorable face.



Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously gave her fans a glimpse of her youngest daughter last week, as she showered her daughter and 2-year-old son Saint with love.

Earlier this month, she also shared a sweet family photo featuring all of her children. In the image, her daughter North, 5, clowns around in bed while snuggling with Saint and Chicago.

“Welcome to the good life…” Kardashian West captioned the adorable photo.

Chicago West and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Despite the reality star and her husband Kanye West’s immense degree of fame, the mother of three says that her kids have no idea their parents are celebrities.

“It’s pretty intense, but at home I’m not known,” she recently told ITV’s This Morning. “My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home.”