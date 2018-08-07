Sweet Siblings! Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Her 'Inseparable' Kids Chicago and Saint

Chicago and Saint are one dynamic duo.

The two younger children of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West made an adorable appearance on their mom’s social-media accounts Tuesday, sitting together while looking off to their left at something interesting off camera.

Baby Chicago, 6 months, is dressed in a long-sleeved tan outfit and white socks while big brother Saint, 2½, sports a camouflage-print T-shirt and gray shorts.

“These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint,” Kardashian West, 37, captioned her post about the cute siblings.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Saint and Chicago West Kanye West/Twitter

The West family Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Snuggles Up with Chicago and Saint After Celebrating North’s 5th Birthday

Saint and Chicago have become fast friends since the latter’s birth on Jan. 15. Kardashian West regularly posts photos and videos of her son giving his baby sister hugs and kisses — and even revealed recently that Saint calls Chicago his baby!

“Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute,” Kardashian West told PEOPLE last month of Saint’s affection for his sister and new cousins.

“They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies,” added the KKW Beauty founder.

Kim Kardashian West and daughter Chicago Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet Video of “Cutie” Chicago

Kardashian West, who’s also mom to 5-year-old daughter North, revealed in a FACTS video with former assistant Stephanie Shepherd posted Monday to her app/website that she plans to add to Chicago’s moniker.

“I love the name Noel,” said the reality star, adding of her 41-year-old husband, “Kanye does not. So I unofficially Instagrammed ‘Chi Noel’ and I was like, ‘I’m doing this because I want her middle name to be Noel.’ ”

Now it can be. “I’m going to add [a middle name],” spilled Kardashian West. “I haven’t really been into middle names, but I really wanted a name that was short — a one-syllable name. Noel is my middle name, and it’s not a one-syllable name, but it’s short.”