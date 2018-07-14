Fun with Filters! Kim Kardashian West Has Playful Morning with Girls North and Chicago

Kim Kardashian West kicked off Saturday morning with some sweet family time.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, hung out with daughters North and Chicago, sharing videos of them via Instagram Stories.

Each clip included the social media platform’s colorful and cute filters.

Things began with some one-on-one time with 5-month-old Chicago, who sat on her mom’s lap. “Look it Chi. Are we twins?” Kardashian West asked, using the nickname aunt Khloé Kardashian previously gave a little tutorial on how to pronounce.

Later, North, 5, and Chicago paired up for some sister time, with North holding her little sister. “You guys are so cute,” Kardashian West said. “Ooh this one is really pretty. You both have flower ears and little freckles. Say good morning!”

“Good morning,” North repeated back.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: These Childhood Home Videos of Your Fave Celebrities Are Almost Too Cute to Handle

Kardashian West continues to share too cute photos and videos of Chicago since she was born via surrogate on Jan. 15.

On the Fourth of July, she shared footage of 2-year-old son Saint sweetly kissing his little sister.

“He loves his sissy,” Kardashian West captioned one video of Saint leaning in to kiss Chicago, whom he adorably called “Jack-Jack,” the baby from the Incredibles franchise.

The KKW Beauty mogul also proved Chicago is always ready for her close-up in June when taking a hilarious photo of the baby pursing her lips and narrowing her eyes, throwing a bit of an adorably menacing look at the lens.

RELATED VIDEO: The Kardashian Kids, All in One Place