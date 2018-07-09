Kim Kardashian West Wishes Niece Penelope a Happy Birthday with Hilarious Side-Eye Photo

Penelope Scotland is 6 — and already a master of gossip!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s middle child and only daughter turned 6 on Sunday amid sweet wishes from her famous family members, including aunt Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian West’s 5-year-old daughter North is included in the photo the reality star shared to Instagram Sunday, showing the cousins hanging out in a double stroller and shooting each other unmistakably knowing looks.

“Happy 6th Birthday my baby girl Penelope! I love you so much you have no idea!” wrote Kardashian West, 37. “But P, what’s the tea you’re spilling here?!?!?! ☕👀”

Kris Jenner flew to Italy just in time for her granddaughter’s big day, joining Kourtney, her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Penelope and her brothers Reign Aston, 3½, and Mason Dash, 8½, on their extended European getaway.

On Sunday, Kourtney, 39, decorated an outside table with balloons, happy birthday streamers and plenty of festive hats in honor of her daughter’s birthday.

In one photo of the celebration, Penelope is all smiles while wearing a pink hat with a gold tinsel trim.

The Italian festivities weren’t Penelope’s only birthday celebration. Last month, she and North commemorated their big days together with a joint unicorn-themed bash.

While documenting what she described as “North and Penelope’s unicorn birthday party,” Kardashian West made sure to highlight all the party’s sweet treats, which included donuts, matching unicorn cakes and rice-crispy pops with little unicorn horns and ears.

The KKW Beauty mogul also included videos of the too-cute party decorations, which included “real unicorns,” tables covered in colorful balloon centerpieces and FUNBOY Rainbow Cloud Day Bed pool floats.