Kim Kardashian West Says Her Kids Don't Know She's Famous: They 'Have No Clue'

She’s a household name all over the world — except in her very own home.

According to Kim Kardashian West, her three kids with husband Kanye West — daughters North, 5, Chicago, 5 months, and son Saint, 2½ — are pretty much in the dark about their mom and dad’s level of fame.

“It’s pretty intense, but at home I’m not known,” she recently told ITV’s This Morning. “My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home.”

When it comes to her mom and sisters, however, 37-year-old Kardashian West said they do reflect on how much their lives have changed in recent years.

“We do talk about how crazy our life has been over the past decade,” she said. “And we’re so grateful. We’re so appreciative, and I mean, we’re still exactly the same.”

Kim Kardashian West and her three kids Chicago, Saint and North Kim Kardashian/Instagram Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device. During the 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last year, Kardashian West and her family opened up about allowing their significant others and children to appear on camera, with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, noting that “the boundaries are always changing.” “We’ll definitely go through moments where we’re like, ‘Cut the kids way back,’ ” she explained. “It’s funny now that Mason is getting older,” said Khloé Kardashian, 33, of Kourtney and Scott Disick‘s 8-year-old son. “He knows. He doesn’t watch it, but I’ve heard him talk to his friends and say, ‘I’m on a TV show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ I’m like, how does he know that?!” “Mason calls [the crew] the filmers,” said Kourtney. “He used to be like, ‘Are the filmers coming? I want to show them my Legos that I’m building.’ Now he’s in a phase where he’s like, ‘I don’t like when the filmers are over.’ ” RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Takes Saint and North to Disneyland — See the Cute Mommy-and-Me Snaps For her part, Kardashian West said appearing on KUWTK is “such a personal choice.” “You can fall in love with someone, and it’s not their job to be on our show,” she said. “Kanye respects what I do and sometimes he’s on, if he happens to be there, or will let us film if we’re at a concert. At first we were like, ‘Our kids will never be on, my daughter is not going to be on.’ But she’s always around me and she’s so cute, so I just want people to see [that] a little bit. It’s never a story revolving [around] them or about them or anything too personal. We know that we signed up for this, but our kids did not.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns this summer on E!