True and Chicago are already best buddies!

The adorable cousins — 10 weeks and 5 months old, respectively — are as cute as can be in a photo Kim Kardashian West shared to Instagram Wednesday to wish sister Khloé Kardashian a happy 34th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!” Kardashian West, 37, captioned the snapshot of herself and Kardashian, with their daughters situated atop the latter’s lap. “This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart.”

She continued, “I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

In a March update to her app and blog two weeks before welcoming True with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kardashian told fans she’ll probably be most like “Kimberly” when it comes to her parenting style.

The news came days after a source told PEOPLE that the Revenge Body host had been turning to Kardashian West for advice. (The KKW Beauty Mogul also shares son Saint, 2½, and daughter North, 5, with husband Kanye West.)

“Khloé has really only been asking Kim for advice,” the insider said. “She agrees more with Kim’s parenting style than [Kourtney Kardashian]’s.”

Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

After she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger Sunday night, Kardashian replied to a fan after they tweeted that they were “disappointed” in her for continuing her relationship with Thompson, 27, after he seemingly was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was quick to set the record straight, revealing just how tough it was to continue to be with the father of her child.

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength,” she tweeted. “I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”