Kim Kardashian West Says Kanye Was 'Playing Connect 4 with His Friends' During Chicago's Birth

Kim Kardashian West‘s right-hand woman during daughter Chicago‘s birth? Her big sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, sharing with the host how Kardashian supported the mom-to-be as her daughter made her arrival via surrogate.

“I made Kourtney be in the room — we had a connecting room, and [husband Kanye West] was in there playing Connect 4 with his friends and not really paying attention,” recalls Kardashian West, 37. “And I was like, ‘Kourtney, I need you to be here with me.’ ”

Of the birth itself, she adds, “It was great. It was so easy, and the second she came out, any fear that I had of, ‘Will I not have this connection? Will she not look like me?’ — all of that goes out the door. And instantly, she’s ours.”

Kardashian West was 100 percent invested in the birth of her daughter, explaining to Ellen DeGeneres that she stood behind her surrogate’s shoulders during the delivery and supported her every step of the way.

“The second the baby came out — her whole body wasn’t even out, just up to her waist — and she put her arms out like this and she was like, ‘I’m here!’ it was so cute,” she says.

While the couple settled on Chicago eventually (“Obviously because [Kanye]’s from Chicago,” Kardashian West shares of the inspiration, adding, “That is a place that made him”), she explains that they did consider a couple of one-syllable names just like they chose for son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

“We were gonna name her Jo, [after] my grandma, [Mary Jo ‘M.J.’ Houghton],” reveals the KKW Beauty mogul. “Or we were gonna go with Grace. And then it was Chicago.”

“He really wanted his mother’s name,” Kardashian West says, referring to the 40-year-old rapper’s late mom Donda West. “And I love that name too, I just wasn’t sure if it’s so much to live up to … I just felt like Chicago was cool and different.”

“Did he stop playing Connect 4 at some point?” DeGeneres asks her guest of West, who recently has been using Twitter on a near-constant basis to share his thoughts on everything from the presidency to his upcoming new music, business decisions and more.

“It’s his favorite game. He’s the best at it. I’m so bad at it,” answers Kardashian West, adding that daughter North has gotten “better” at sharing and is a good big sister to both Chicago and Saint.

Of Saint, she raves, “He’s nicer than North, I will say that. He loves his little sister. He’s so sweet with her. I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her, and he has this really big hair so he just jumps in her crib.”