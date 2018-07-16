Kim Kardashian: The Important Reason She Encourages 'Cell-Phone Hours' at Home with Her Kids

There is a time for phone calls at home — and Kim Kardashian West knows when to draw the line.

During a Sunday panel at Beautycon 2018 in Los Angeles, the 37-year-old reality star and mother of three (she and husband Kanye West share daughters Chicago, 6 months, and North, 5, plus 2½-year-old son Saint) said she believes “there has to be rules” when it comes to social media and parenting.

“I think, especially for kids in their minds — and they’re so fragile and so young — that there has to be rules of maybe not sleeping with the phone right next to you,” said Kardashian West. “I communicate with a child psychologist that runs the [Child] Mind Institute in New York and he talks about social media all the time.”

An amazing piece of advice she has gotten? “One thing he said is if you get a phone call and it’s a work call and you’re at the dinner table and you guys are all eating dinner together, never get up and leave and take the call or take it at the table because [if you do] you’re showing your kids that this phone call is more important than them,” said Kardashian West. “Or work is more important than them.”

“I remember growing up, [with] our home phone, I had rules. There were phone hours. And so there should be cell-phone hours. You should never sleep by your phone,” she continued. “[For kids], maybe the phones are in the kitchen so that when they wake up they have breakfast with the family and then they get their phones.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kim Kardashian West Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Catches Daughter North Face Painting with Eyeshadow: “What Are You Doing?”

The KKW Beauty mogul might one day have a partner (or friendly competitor!) in NW Beauty. During her Beautycon panel, Kardashain West said her oldest child already “loves makeup.”

But the little girl isn’t opening up about her passion to just anyone. As Kardashian West explained, “She’s so shy right now, but she’s never really seen me do anything like this or work.”

Added the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of North (who was her date to the event!), “She has no idea what I do, so this is exciting for me today.”

North and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: It’s North West’s Fifth Birthday! We’re Celebrating With Some of Her Most Insta-Worthy Moments



North’s passion for makeup has given her mom an opportunity to teach her about diversity in the beauty sphere, which may include a potential expansion of KKW Beauty‘s model lineup.

“I was telling my daughter what Beautycon was and where we were going and I said, ‘It’s a place for [people who love] makeup,’ ” Kardashian West said. “And my daughter said, ‘Oh, like me and all my friends’ and she was naming girls and I said, ‘Yeah, and boys that love makeup too.’ ”

“We have that conversation internally with the team, and I’m trying to find the right products. I would love to do a male campaign,” she explained.

North and Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Following in the Family Footsteps: Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West’s Makeup Artist Skills

Kardashian West also addressed the cultural appropriation backlash she faced when she has worn cornrow braids, admitting North often influences her hairstyles and helps put together her outfits.

“My daughter actually loves braids, like this last time I wore [them], she helps me pick out a look and will show me pictures. I just think if it comes from a place of love and you’re using it as cultural inspiration, then I think it is okay,” said the mother of three, explaining that she shows her children images from different cultures.

“Sometimes I think maybe if you don’t communicate where you got the inspiration from — and I’ve done that in the past — then people might not understand it. But yeah, I think as long as it comes from a place of love and you’re getting inspired, then it is okay.”