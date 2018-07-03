Kim Kardashian West Says Kylie Jenner, 20, Is Her Go-to Mom for Parenting Advice

The best part of raising babies at the same time as your sisters? Swapping parenting advice, of course!

Kim Kardashian West may be on baby No. 3 — she and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago in January via surrogate — but she still can learn a lot from new mom Kylie Jenner, who welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, in February.

During a sit down with E! News at her KKW Beauty Pop-Up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, Kardashian revealed that the 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul has recently become her go-to sibling for mommy tips.

“Lately, it’s been Kylie. Kylie’s up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff,” the 37-year-old reality star explained.

However, her circle of advisers expands to her other sisters — like Khloé Kardashian, who became a mom in April when she welcomed daughter True — and close pals.

Kim continued, “Khloé and I probably have the most similar parenting style, and I will usually go to one of my best friends Larsa [Pippen] — she has four kids — for mom advice.”

Kim also revealed that the family is happy to help each other out with their growing broods, even if their mothering styles sometimes don’t sync.

“I think we’re even closer now because Kourtney and I, even if we don’t agree on some parenting tips, we’ll discuss them thoroughly and we respect each other’s rules, but we pick up the slack for each other too,” she explained. “I know that if Kourtney’s out of town, then the kids will sleep at my house and we’ll plan these fun things where the kids always feel loved. We’re always helping each other out.”

With Khloé and baby True returning to California after giving birth in Cleveland, Ohio, where boyfriend Tristan Thompson plays basketball for the Cavaliers, Kim is excited to have the entire KarJenner clan together with their new additions.

“I definitely feel like we are more connected now especially that Khloé’s back and we’re hanging out with all the babies. All the kids want to hang out,” she shared. “It’s just a whole different experience now. It’s so much fun.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars recently had a sit-down all about motherhood for the Evening Standard, and Kim conducted the wide-ranging interview with her youngest sibling, Kylie.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” Kylie said of becoming a parent. “Of course, there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs.”

Stormi joined the TV family just 17 days after the birth of cousin Chicago.

“They hang out all the time. It’s crazy how fast they grow, because Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she’s a little bit more advanced. And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing, and they’re like… it’s just crazy to see them grow up together,” Kylie told Kim.