Filter Fan! See Which Social-Media Effect Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Finally Came Around To

Saint may not be the biggest proponent of social-media filters, but he makes an exception for one in particular.

Kim Kardashian West made a successful last-ditch effort to get her 2½-year-old son to come around to the virtual face-altering effect on Tuesday by offering him time with the kid-loved puppy filter.

While the little boy was adorably hesitant to star in his mom’s Instagram Story Tuesday night, he eventually made a request for an animal filter that got him smiling and hamming it up on camera.

“Oh you want one of those Snapchat animals?” Kardashian West, 37, asks Saint, to which the pajama-clad youngster replies, “Yeah.”

“Okay let’s find a good one, come here,” she says, requesting a kiss from her middle child, which he hilariously refuses by reminding Kardashian West he already gave her one.

Saint smiles widely and lets out a “Woof!” while playing around with the filter, saying after Kardashian West tries out the filter herself, “Let Daddy be a dog!”

On Thursday night, the reality star shared a selfie-style video to her Instagram story. The clip, featuring the cartoon flames filter, showed her reclining on the couch with Saint — who was not having it.

Right away, he protested the effect and his mom responded, “You don’t want fire?!”

Saint quipped back, “No. It’s crazy!”

Incredulous, Kardashian West replied, “It’s crazy?! It’s cute!”

Last month, Kardashian West spent some quality time with her baby boy while praising the return of her “fave filter” on Instagram — but her son just wanted her to go back to her normal appearance.

“I love this filter, but it only goes on one person,” said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of the lavender-lips effect while cozying up with Saint, who could be seen grimacing at the sight of his mother’s altered appearance.



“You don’t want it on me? You want me to look normal again?” the KKW Beauty founder asked Saint in the video, before commenting on his intense expression. “That face. My goodness.”

Saint — who is featured in Harper’s Bazaar‘s fall fashion issue alongside dad Kanye West and big sister North, 5 — is a huge fan of his 6-month-old baby sister Chicago, according to Kardashian West.

The two younger children of the reality star and West, 41, made an adorable appearance on their mom’s social-media accounts Tuesday, sitting together while looking off to their left at something interesting off camera.

“These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint,” Kardashian West captioned her post about the cute siblings.