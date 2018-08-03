Saint Strikes Again! Kim Kardashian's Son Tells His Mom Her Flame Filter Is 'Crazy'

Saint does not have time for his mom Kim Kardashian West‘s social-media antics!

The reality star, 37, shared a selfie-style video to her Instagram story on Thursday night. The clip, featuring the cartoon flames filter, shows her reclining on the couch with her 2½-year-old son.

Right away, Saint protests the effect and his mom responds, “You don’t want fire?!”

Saint quips back, “No. It’s crazy!”

Incredulous, Kardashian West replies, “It’s crazy?! It’s cute!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kim Kardashian West and son Saint Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Why Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Use Snapchat Filters on Their Babies’ Faces

This isn’t the first time Saint has protested his mom’s Instagram filters. In July, Kardashian West shared a video of herself with her “fave filter,” the over-sized lavender lips, with Saint in the background grimacing.

“You don’t want it on me? You want me to look normal again?” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star asked Saint before turning to look at him, which prompted her to say, “That face. My goodness.”

Kardashian West made a return to the lavender-lips filter Thursday night after posting her video with Saint, sporting the glam look in a clip with her 6-month-old daughter Chicago.

Kim Kardashian West and and son Saint Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Takes Saint and North to Disneyland — See the Cute Mommy-and-Me Snaps



One thing Mom and Saint can agree on? They’re both thrilled the Kardashian-Jenner family is growing, the mother of three revealed at a charity event on Sunday night.

Kardashian West said all the children in the family — including the newest additions, Khloé Kardashian‘s 3-month-old daughter True and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi, 6 months — “are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies.”

Saint also recently made a filter-free appearance in the Harper’s Bazaar fall fashion issue alongside his dad, Kanye West, and big sister, North, 5, for a piece called “ICONS: The First Families of Music.” The adorable series also included Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey.