Kim Kardashian West's Son Isn't a Fan of Her 'Fave Filter': 'You Want Me to Look Normal Again?'

Looks like Kim Kardashian West and her 2½-year-old son Saint don’t have the same tastes in Instagram filters.

While spending some quality time with her baby boy on Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star praised the return of her “fave filter” on the social-media platform — but her son just wanted her to go back to her normal appearance.

“I love this filter, but it only goes on one person,” said Kardashian West, 37, while cozying up with her son, who could be seen grimacing at the sight of his mother’s altered appearance.



“You don’t want it on me? You want me to look normal again?” the KKW Beauty founder asked Saint in the video, before commenting on his intense facial expression. “That face. My goodness.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Kim Kardashian West and son Saint Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West and son Saint Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet Video of Son Saint and Daughter Chicago: “He Loves His Sissy”

While Saint isn’t the biggest fan of his mother’s favorite Instagram filter, he can’t get enough of his 6-month-old sister Chicago. Earlier this month, the mother of three revealed her son is really taking to his role as a big brother.

“He loves his sissy,” Kardashian West wrote in the caption of one video as Saint leaned in to kiss Chicago in a sweet video she shared on her Instagram Story.

In a second video, the beauty mogul asked her son, “What’s her name?” to which he replied, “Jack-Jack,” name-dropping the youngest member of the superhero family at the center of The Incredibles and its recent sequel.

Kim Kardashian West with son Saint and daughter Chicago Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Takes Saint and North to Disneyland — See the Cute Mommy-and-Me Snaps

“She’s Jack-Jack? Who are you?” Kardashian West asked. Saint could be heard saying, “Dash,” while the doting mom asked, “And who am I?”

“[Elastigirl],” Saint added.

In another video, Saint complained, “Jack-Jack licked my finger,” causing the reality star to laugh as she said, “Okay, well, get your finger out of her mouth.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with kids North, Saint and Chicago Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

RELATED GALLERY: Feel the Love! See Kim, Kanye, North, Saint and Chicago’s Cutest Pics

Despite the fact that the rest of the world knows who Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West are, she previously revealed that her children are pretty much in the dark about how famous their parents are.

“It’s pretty intense, but at home I’m not known,” the star recently told ITV’s This Morning. “My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home.”