Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Son Saint and Daughter Chicago: 'He Loves His Sissy'

Kim Kardashian West has a very cute dynamic duo on her hands.

The mother of three, 37, shared adorable videos of her 2-year-old son Saint kissing his little sister, Chicago, 5 months, on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

“He loves his sissy,” Kardashian West wrote in the caption of one video as Saint leaned in to kiss Chicago.

In a second video, the KKW beauty founder asked her son, “What’s her name?” to which he replied, “Jack-Jack.”

Kim Kardashian West and daughter Chicago Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“She’s Jack-Jack? Who are you?” she asked. Saint could be heard saying, “Dash,” while the doting mom asked again, “And who am I?”

“Elastic Girl,” Saint said, referring to the characters from The Incredibles.

In another video, Saint complains, “Jack-Jack licked my finger,” causing the TV reality star to laugh as she said, “Ok, well, get your finger out of her mouth.”

Saint and Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Chicago has already become a social media star on her mom’s Instagram account.

On Monday, the tiny tot wore a white bib, pursed her lips and narrowed her eyes while throwing an adorably menacing look at the camera as her mom took a selfie of the two.

“💕 Chi 💕 Noel 💕,” was all reality star wrote alongside the post, in which she’s wearing what looks like a casual blue hoodie. (Notably, Noel is Kardashian West’s middle name.)

Chicago also recently posed with younger cousin True, daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!” Kardashian West captioned the photo of herself and sister Khloé Kardashian on her 34th birthday, with their daughters.

“This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart,” she continued of Kardashian. “I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead.”