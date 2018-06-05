Kim Kardashian Says She and Sister Khloé 'Share' Mommy Tips 'All the Time'

Khloé Kardashian has only been a parent for a few months, but she’s already swapping mommy advice with her sister.

Experienced mom of three Kim Kardashian West tells PEOPLE that she gives her younger sibling guidance on parenting “all the time” — and that help goes both ways.

“We’re always sharing, what monitor, ‘What’s this?’ ‘What are these toys?’ ‘What formula?’ ‘What bottles?’ Everything just everything,” Kim, who welcomed daughter Chicago on Jan. 15, explained at the CFDA Awards on Monday. “We share tips.”

Khloé, 33, gave birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars don’t limit their exchange of advice to babies — they also swap closets. Although the KKW Beauty mogul received the first-ever Influencer Award at the celebration of fashion, she shared that she doesn’t intrude on her sisters’ individual looks, but they’re welcome to borrow her pieces.

“I think that everyone has their own style, and I love that we can give each other tips and stuff,” Kim shares. “Khloé would borrow my maternity clothes and you know? It’s always fun that can share tips with each other, but at the end of the day, we all have different style and we all respect that.”

Kim Kardashian Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Khloé has plenty of places to turn for parenting tips: sisters Kim, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian all became moms ahead of her. Khloé called the three “all such phenomenal moms” in a post on her app and website shortly after giving birth, herself.

“Sure, we disagree on some of our parenting skills, but ultimately I look up to them so much as mothers,” Khloé wrote. “I can’t say exactly what advice or skills I’ll be taking from them, but I’m going to remain awe-inspired by how they can handle it all. I hope that comes easily for me.”

She added, “Even though I’m not big on taking advice — I don’t believe there’s only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines — it’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up. Just by observing them as moms, I’ve already learned so much.”

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's surrogate

Just before Khloé welcomed her first child, a source said that Kim was the first person she went to with baby questions.

“Khloé has really only been asking Kim for advice. She agrees more with Kim’s parenting style than Kourtney’s,” the insider told PEOPLE. “[Khloé]’s also older and more mature than Kylie so her approach will be different than a very young mom,” the source added about Khloé asking Kylie for advice.

But in the end, Khloé’s method will be different than her sisters’.

“Khloé also wants to navigate motherhood in her own way and isn’t really looking for other people to butt in,” the source shared. “Khloé mostly wants to do things herself when the baby arrives. She will have some help for sure but she plans to be extremely hands-on.”