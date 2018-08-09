Kim Kardashian on What She Tells Daughter North, 5, About Why Her Mom Is So Famous

Kim Kardashian West is revealing the question that caught her off guard recently.

During a radio interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star recalled the time her 5-year-old daughter North asked: “Mom, why are you famous?”

“Oh, okay, okay. I’m going to have to explain this right now,” Kardashian West said of her eldest child’s surprising inquiry. However, she was quick to answer North’s question.

“I’m like, ‘We have a TV show.’ And she was like, ‘Oh okay.’ That was the first time she was like, ‘Oh!’ ” the mother of three remembered.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

North West and Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North has appeared on KUWTK since she was born in June 2013 and has since been a regular on her mother’s social media. She also made her modeling debut alongside Kardashian West and Kris Jenner to front Fendi’s #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign.

With all the fame at just age 5, radio host Big Boy couldn’t help but ask Kardashian West, “Do you think North has more money than us? Like her own?”

The question amused the KKW Beauty mogul as she responded with a laugh, demurring, “North is good.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Allows Daughter North, 5, to Straighten Her Hair: Is It Safe for Kids?

Kim Kardashian and North West

North’s question about why her mom is famous comes six weeks after Kardashian shared that she and siblings Saint, 2, and 6-month-old Chicago have been pretty much in the dark about their mom and dad Kanye West’s level of fame.

“At home I’m not known. My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home,” Kardashian told ITV’s This Morning.

RELATED: Filter Fan! See Which Social-Media Effect Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Finally Came Around To

RELATED: The Most Epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sibling Fights Ever

While North has been becoming more familiar with being on camera, her cousin Mason is already well aware.

“He knows. He doesn’t watch it, but I’ve heard him talk to his friends and say, ‘I’m on a TV show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ I’m like, how does he know that?!” Khloé Kardashian previously said of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s 8-year-old son during the 10th anniversary special of the E! franchise.

“Mason calls [the crew] the filmers,” Kourtney added. “He used to be like, ‘Are the filmers coming? I want to show them my Legos that I’m building.’ Now he’s in a phase where he’s like, ‘I don’t like when the filmers are over.’ ”

Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!