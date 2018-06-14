Sweet Treat! Kim Kardashian Has an 'Insane' Time Making Ice Cream for North West's 5th Birthday

I scream, you scream — and Kim Kardashian and North West scream for ice cream!

The mother-daughter pair were spotted at CoolMess ice cream shop in New York City where they kicked off North’s birthday celebrations ahead of her turning 5 on Friday.

“We are making our own ice cream today since we’re in New York for North’s birthday, we’re making chocolate and vanilla,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, said in one of her videos shared on Instagram Story. “This is insane!”

The duo was joined by North’s best friend Ryan and Kim’s best friend Jonathan Cheban.

“They made their own ice cream flavors by adding lots of toppings. Kim was in a great mood,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kim Kardashian

Also on Thursday, Kim and North stopped by Dylan’s Candy Bar for some extra sweets.

The N.Y.C. trip comes 11 days after North had a unicorn-themed birthday party with cousin Penelope Disick at Kourtney Kardashian‘s Calabasas home.

Kim and Kourtney, 39, provided guests with doughnuts, matching unicorn cakes and rice crispy pops with little unicorn horns and ears as their daughters wore matching rainbow robes and bathing suits for their big day.

North and Penelope’s joint birthday party is shaping up to be an annual Kardashian tradition. Last year the pair enjoyed a Moana-themed celebration, and in 2016 the two girls honored their big days with a mermaid-filled bash.

And this year, North received some pretty envy-inducing gifts from Alexander Wang — that even mom Kim was wanting to borrow!

Earlier this month, the mother of three shared a photo of a mini leopard-print handbag worth $750, saying, “Oh my god, North is the luckiest girl in the world. Who gets this bag from Alexander Wang?”

She added, “I might steal this.”

Wang even sent her daughter a second bag. “Wait, look at this Wang bag that North got, I cannot even believe it. I missed this last night. Love it,” Kardashian said while showing off a second, and much more sparkly, purse.

Enthusiastically, she added, “I’m stealing this !!!!!”

The glamorous birthday gifts also came with a sweet note from the designer himself, which read, “Happy birthday! Every girl needs a little sparkle.”