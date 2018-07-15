Kim Kardashian Brings Daughter North as Her Date to Beautycon: 'We Did Our Hair the Same Way'

Kim Kardashian West brought along the cutest date to Beautycon on Sunday: her daughter North West!

Documenting their trip to the beauty festival, the KKW Beauty mogul, 37, shared a video on her Instagram Story of her and her 5-year-old daughter traveling together in a car.

“Look who my date is to BeautyCon,” the mother of three said in the video, as North West blankly looked at the camera, without saying a word.

“We did our hair the same way. Right? Are you my date?” Kardashian West asked before acknowledging that her daughter wasn’t feeling talkative at the moment.

Just one day earlier, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enjoyed spending some quality time with North and her younger sister Chicago.

Things began with some one-on-one time with the 5 month old, who sat on her mom’s lap. “Look it Chi. Are we twins?” Kardashian West asked, using the nickname aunt Khloé Kardashian previously gave a little tutorial on how to pronounce.

Later, North and Chicago paired up for some sister time, with North holding her little sister. “You guys are so cute,” Kardashian West said. “Ooh this one is really pretty. You both have flower ears and little freckles. Say good morning!”

“Good morning,” North repeated back.

Earlier this week, North also made her modeling debut in a new Fendi campaign alongside her mother and her grandmother, Kris Jenner.

In the photos, which honor the 10th-anniversary launch of the brand’s iconic Peekaboo bag, the three generations of KarJenner ladies pose together around Los Angeles.

In one photograph, North, Kim and Kris casually sit in a field of grass donning pieces of Fendi clothing and surrounded by Peekaboo bags with North bursting with laughter in her mother’s lap. In another campaign image, the ladies pose in front of a rooftop pool overlooking L.A. as the 5-year-old gives her best nonchalant hair flip to the camera.

“These @fendi memories ✨ I will always cherish shooting this campaign with my mom @krisjenner & daughter,” Kardashian West wrote alongside a special video, set to her husband Kanye West’s song “Love Lockdown.”