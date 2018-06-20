Kim Kardashian Catches Daughter North Face Painting with Eyeshadow: ‘What Are You Doing?’

Kim Kardashian West‘s new line of eyeshadows is a makeup lover’s must-have, but for North West, it’s free face paint.

On Tuesday, the 5-year-old was caught red-handed by her mother while she was brushing on blue eyeshadow from the $45 KKW x Mario palette all over her face.

“North, what are you doing with my Mario palette? Turn around,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, said as her eldest child slyly smiled.

“Stop it! Hey, that’s not how you put on eyeshadow!” Kardashian West added.

North is quickly becoming a beauty enthusiast and her mom cannot help but share her daughter’s love for all things makeup with their fans.

The little girl honed her makeup application skills in December 2017 when Kardashian West documented a “glam session” in which North used mostly purples and pinks to create a butterfly-inspired look.

“North says she wants to be a makeup artist,” the proud mom said.

A month before, Kardashian West revealed North learned all the how-tos from videos online.

“My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos. She was unboxing the My Little Pony Colourpop collection and I thought to myself, ‘I wish I was recording this’ because her reaction was so funny. And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, ‘Mom, I want to do a YouTube video,’ ” Kardashian West told Women’s Wear Daily in December 2017.

However, dad Kanye West vetoed the decision to let their daughter launch a YouTube channel for her beauty tutorials.

“I don’t know if it’s something she would really want to do… but it’s always a struggle on how much you want to have exposed or how much access you want them to have to have to social media,” Kardashian West said.

And the mother-daughter pair used to bond over makeup before bedtime.

“She loves makeup. Every night we play, after her bath, in bed, and you know my purse is always kind of by my nightstand, so she always says, ‘Purse!’ So she grabs my purse, and that means she wants my makeup bag, so I give her my makeup bag and it’s empty,” Kardashian West told Elle in 2015 when North was only a 1-year-old.

“If I just turn around for one second, she has my lipstick like all over her face. So I have to give her her own little makeup bag. She’s obsessed with makeup and watching me get ready and getting ready herself. She just loves the process, she could not be more ultimately girly-girl,” the KKW Beauty mogul said.

Soon, North could be teaching little sister Chicago some tips and tricks!