The KarJenners Reveal How Motherhood Has Changed Them: I 'Don't Give a F--- About Anything Else'

Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are getting candid about their lives as moms.

In a new interview with E! News, the reality stars open up about things they didn’t know before they had children, as well as how motherhood has changed them for good — or not so much, according to one of them.

“I don’t think being a new mom changed me. I think it just made me maybe look at life a little differently and just value time,” says Kylie, 20, who gave birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

Kim, 37, might be a seasoned mom of three, but even she is learning new things from her younger sister. “I thought I knew the best car seat, and then Kylie showed me a better car seat,” she explains. “I was really grateful for that.”

Kim admits that being a parent to daughters Chicago, 6 months, and North, 5, plus son Saint, 2½, has put the rest of her surroundings in major perspective.

“Being a mom, honestly, makes you just not really give a f— about anything else,” she says. “Immediately, [only about] what’s going on inside, in your home.”

Kim is definitely doing something right according to Khloé, 34. “My sister Kim probably gives the best advice because it’s the least judgmental,” the latter shares.

“She’s always offering information and you can take it or don’t,” Khloé explains. “But I love that she says, ‘You’re not gonna know what kind of mom you are.’ ”

The sisters’ full E! News interview airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST.