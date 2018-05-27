Family Time! Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Explore Wyoming with Kids North & Saint

Family first!

Hours after getting embroiled in a new Twitter feud, which began when one of her husband Kanye West’s former collaborators accused him of abandoning his hometown of Chicago, Kim Kardashian West proved she’s putting the negativity behind her.

While enjoying some quality time with her family, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star documented a recent nature-filled walk she shared with her husband and their two eldest children — daughter North, 4½, and Saint, 2. The couple are also parents to 4-month-old daughter Chicago.

In the sweet snapshot, West appears to give his son a guiding hand as the family traverses together in front of a background of picturesque mountains in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where West is currently working on new music.

“Wyoming,” the mother of three fittingly captioned the image.

Days earlier, the KKW Beauty mogul enjoyed some snuggle time with her “bestie” North and her husband.

Capturing the precious moment, the proud mom and her daughter posed for the camera while North rested in her father’s arms.

In between the sweet family moments, Kardashian West came to her husband’s defense after one of West’s former collaborators, rapper and songwriter Rhymefest, responded to a diss track Drake released on Friday, which contained some harsh words directed at West and fellow rapper Pusha T.

After Rhymefest wrote that he was asking Drake to contact Donda’s House — a non-profit organization providing arts education to Chicago youths, which was named for West’s late mother — to help “the part of Chicago Kanye has abandoned,” the KUWTK clapped back, accusing Rhymefest of over leveraging “Kanye’s name” and not being able to “sustain” Donda’s House.

“You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shed a negative light on Kanye,” she wrote, before adding, “You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let me children run it the way it should be run!”

She also informed Rhymefest that his invitation to collaborate on West’s new music in Wyoming had been rescinded.

Kardashian West’s latest Twitter beef comes just days after the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

While sharing a never-before-seen image from the pair’s wedding day, the reality star wrote, “4 years down and forever to go.”

“Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever,” she added. “Happy Anniversary.”

West couldn’t contain his affection for his wife either. “Gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I’m deeply grateful and purely happy 😊,” he tweeted on Thursday.