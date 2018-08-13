Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Daughter North: 'You Will Always Be My Baby'

North may have just celebrated her fifth birthday, but she’ll always be Kim Kardashian West‘s baby.

The reality star and husband Kanye West‘s oldest child is just an infant in a photo her mom posted to Instagram Monday morning, alongside a sweet message to her daughter.

Both North and Kardashian West, 37, are dressed in all white in the black-and-white snapshot, with the latter lounging atop a fluffy rug while holding North and making a kissing face at the adorable youngster.

“My baby North, you were so small here!” Kardashian West captioned the touching throwback moment. “You will always be my baby.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

North and Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Thanks North, 5, for “Coming Through” with New Photo to Promote Her Fragrances

As North grows up, her mom and dad (who are also parents to daughter Chicago, 6 months, and son Saint, 2½) have been learning to field some of the tougher questions from their first child.

During a radio interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recalled the time North asked, “Mom, why are you famous?”

“Oh, okay, okay. I’m going to have to explain this right now,” Kardashian West said of her daughter’s surprising inquiry. However, she was quick to answer North’s question.

“I’m like, ‘We have a TV show.’ And she was like, ‘Oh okay.’ That was the first time she was like, ‘Oh!’ ” the mother of three recalled.

North West

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West and Her Daughter Channel the Kennedys: North “Lives Such A Normal Life”



Last month, makeup-guru-in-the-making North accompanied her superstar mama to Beautycon 2018 in Los Angeles, where the mother-daughter duo sported matching hairdos.

And the KKW Beauty mogul might one day have a partner (or friendly competitor!) in NW Beauty. During her Beautycon panel, Kardashain West said North already “loves makeup.”

The little girl isn’t opening up about her passion to just anyone, though. As Kardashian West explained, “She’s so shy right now, but she’s never really seen me do anything like this or work.”