Kim Kardashian Thanks North, 5, for 'Coming Through' with New Photo to Promote Her Fragrances

North might just have a future career as a photographer.

Kim Kardashian West‘s 5-year-old daughter was the mastermind behind the lens in a snapshot shared by the reality star to Instagram Monday morning.

With North visible in the mirror, the mother of three poses atop a counter while holding her now-sold-out Kimoji Cherry fragrance (Vibes and Peach are still available for $45 each).

“Thanks North for being the best photographer and coming through when mommy needed a good promo post!” Kardashian West, 37, captioned the photograph.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: North West Takes a Topless Pic of Mom Kim Kardashian, Plus More Celeb Kids Who Moonlight as Talented Photographers

Like her older cousin Mason Dash, 8½, and aunt Kendall Jenner, North has seemed to really take to the world of photography.

Another portfolio shot? One Kardashian West posted in February, where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in a mirror.

In the topless photograph, Kardashian West wore an unclasped bra and black spandex as she concealed her chest with her hands. Her reflection (as well as North’s) could be seen in the mirror.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: “Auntie Kylie” Jenner Tries Out Her Lip Kits on Niece North



From photography to fashion and beauty, North has long shown an artistic side despite her young age. During her Beautycon panel earlier this month, Kardashian West said her oldest child already “loves makeup.”

In fact, North’s passion for makeup has given her mom an opportunity to teach her about diversity in the beauty sphere, which may include a potential expansion of KKW Beauty‘s model lineup.

“I was telling my daughter what Beautycon was and where we were going and I said, ‘It’s a place for [people who love] makeup,’ ” Kardashian West said. “And my daughter said, ‘Oh, like me and all my friends’ and she was naming girls and I said, ‘Yeah, and boys that love makeup too.’ ”

“We have that conversation internally with the team, and I’m trying to find the right products. I would love to do a male campaign,” she explained.