Chicago Is One Tough Tot! Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Mean Mugs for the Camera in Cute Snap

Chi isn’t shy!

Kim Kardashian West‘s 5-month-old daughter Chicago is an on-camera natural, judging from a hilarious photograph shared by her mama on Monday.

In the heart-adorned selfie, Chicago wears a white bib and is pursing her lips and narrowing her eyes, throwing a bit of an adorably menacing look at the lens.

“💕 Chi 💕 Noel 💕,” was all reality star, 37, wrote alongside the post, in which she’s wearing what looks like a casual blue hoodie. (Notably, Noel is Kardashian West’s middle name.)

While Kardashian West has shared various images of baby Chicago solo and alongside her siblings Saint, 2½, and North, 5, Wednesday marked a first: her debut on social media with 11-week-old cousin True.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!” Kardashian West captioned the photo of herself and sister Khloé Kardashian on her 34th birthday, with their daughters situated atop the latter’s lap.

“This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart,” she continued of Kardashian. “I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead.”

The West family Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

According to the KKW Beauty mogul, her three kids with husband Kanye West are pretty much in the dark about their mom and dad’s level of fame.

“It’s pretty intense, but at home I’m not known,” Kardashian West told ITV’s This Morning last month. “My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home.”