Say Cheese, Chicago! Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet New Photo of 'Baby Chi'

Chicago is ready for her close-up!

After documenting a recent nature-filled walk in Wyoming with husband Kanye West and their two eldest children — daughter North, 4½, and son Saint, 2 — Kim Kardashian West shone the spotlight on her 4-month-old daughter.

The reality star shared a solo shot of her youngest child, born Jan. 15, on Instagram Tuesday.

“My baby Chi 💕,” she captioned the sweet and simple post of her little girl laying on a blanket.

Chicago is quickly becoming a star of her mom’s social media accounts, from family photos to mother-daughter selfies with fun Snapchat filters.

Kardashian West admitted that being a parent to three kids “can be overwhelming” in a questionnaire shared on her app and website ahead of Mother’s Day, sharing that the hardest part is “when they all need you at the same time and are crying.”

However, that hasn’t made her rule out adding a fourth child into the mix, she revealed during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan this month.

“I would have maybe one more [child],” Kardashian West admitted. “I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.’ ”

“It’s a game changer, having to not go through [nursing] every few hours,” she said. “I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby.”

The KKW Beauty mogul, 37, also spoke about how North and Saint are adapting to their new sibling during a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He loves his little sister. He’s so sweet with her. I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her, and he has this really big hair so he just jumps in her crib,” she said of her son.

As for North? “She’s better than she was with Saint,” Kardashian West shares of how her oldest child is taking to being a big sister for a second time.