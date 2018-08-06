Kim Kardashian Wants to Give Daughter Chicago the Middle Name 'Noel' — but Kanye West Says No

Chicago is getting a middle name.

Kim Kardashian West revealed in a FACTS video with former assistant Stephanie Shepherd posted Monday to her app/website that she plans to add to her 6-month-old daughter‘s moniker.

“I love the name Noel,” said the reality star, who also has son Saint, 2½, and daughter North, 5, with husband Kanye West. “Kanye does not. So I unofficially Instagrammed ‘Chi Noel’ and I was like, ‘I’m doing this because I want her middle name to be Noel.’ ”

Now it can be. “I’m going to add [a middle name],” spilled Kardashian West, 37. “I haven’t really been into middle names, but I really wanted a name that was short — a one-syllable name. Noel is my middle name, and it’s not a one-syllable name, but it’s short.”

She continued, “Chicago just looks really long to me and doesn’t flow, so I call her Chi. That’s it. She can decide later if she wants to be called Chicago or Chi. But she’s so girly. When she first came out I was like, ‘What do we name her?’ It was the hardest decision ever and I could not think of a name.”

Kardashian West also opened up about other options that she and West, 41, batted around. They were going to name her Rei in honor of West’s father, Ray West, or Jo in honor of Kardashian West’s grandmother, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton, but the KKW Beauty mogul said that her baby girl “doesn’t look like” either name.

“Chi is so her name. That’s it,” Kardashian West added of her younger daughter’s nickname.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West with daughter Chicago Marcus Hyde

The Wests welcomed baby Chicago in January via surrogate. “She’s literally my twin. It’s crazy,” the mom of three said in her app update. “I was so nervous that having a surrogate I would lose that connection.”

Kardashian West has shown her fans that mother-daughter connection in recent months. In July, she shared sweet videos of North and Chicago using filters on her Instagram Story. The previous month, she cuddled with Saint and Chicago on Instagram.