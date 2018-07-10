'Hey Cutie!' Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Videos of 5-Month-Old Daughter Chicago West

Just like her mommy Chicago West knows all her angles.

Kim Kardashian West‘s youngest child adorably posed for a series of videos her mom shared on Instagram Story and Snapchat Monday. “Hey, cutie!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, told her 5-month-old daughter, whose face was highlighted with several of the app’s popular filters, including one that turned Chicago’s lips purple.

The proud parent also repeatedly called the infant by her nickname “Chi,” which aunt Khloé Kardashian previously gave a little tutorial on how to pronounce.

Chicago West

Kardashian West continues to share too cute photos and videos of Chicago since she was born via surrogate on Jan. 15.

On the Fourth of July, the KKW Beauty mogul shared footage of 2-year-old son Saint sweetly kissing his little sister.

Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“He loves his sissy,” Kardashian West captioned one video of Saint leaning in to kiss Chicago, whom he adorably called “Jack-Jack,” the baby from the Incredibles franchise.

Chicago West

Kardashian West also proved Chicago is always ready for her close-up last week when the mother of three shared a hilarious photo of the baby pursing her lips and narrowing her eyes, throwing a bit of an adorably menacing look at the lens.

Despite the reality star and husband Kanye West’s immense degree of fame, she previously revealed that her three kids have no idea their parents are celebrities.

“It’s pretty intense, but at home I’m not known,” she recently told ITV’s This Morning. “My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home.”