Snuggle Time! Kim Kardashian and ‘Bestie’ North Cuddle Up to Kanye West in Family Selfie

Kim Kardashian West had some snuggle time with her “bestie” North West and her husband Kanye West on Friday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who is also mother to Chicago, 4 months, and son Saint, 2 — posted an adorable family photo on Instagram. The shot shows Kim and her 4½-year-old daughter making eyes at the camera as North rested in her dad’s arms.

“My bestie 💕” Kardashian West, 37, captioned the picture.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The adorable photos kept coming on Saturday, when Kardashian West shared a blast-from-the-past picture of herself as a kid dressed for what appeared to be a dance recital.

“Jazz hands,” the KKW Beauty star wrote on the moment, which showed her posing with a cane and wearing a black leotard and black top hat.

On Thursday, Kardashian West celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with West, 40, by sharing a never-before-seen photo from their stunning 2014 wedding in Florence, Italy.

“4 years down and forever to go…” she captioned the post. “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary.”

West couldn’t contain his affection for his wife either. “Gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I’m deeply grateful and purely happy 😊,” he tweeted.

The rapper followed it up with another tweet about one of his “favorite moments” involving his wife, sharing a video of her dancing to Tejano music star Selena’s song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” during Halloween last year, when Kardashian dressed up as the late singer.

gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I’m deeply grateful and purely happy 😊 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 25, 2018

🔥🔥🔥 This is one of my favorite moments. pic.twitter.com/LLhZlU7fAG — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 25, 2018

Their anniversary came on the heels of a challenging time for the couple. Two months ago, West dominated the news cycle with Twitter sprees, explosive interviews and a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump.

He also revealed that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

Sources have told PEOPLE that Kardashian West does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging. “Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” one source said. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”