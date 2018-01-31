Pro Skier Kikkan Randall Says Motherhood Is 'Messy' — and 'That's Okay'

As a mom, Kikkan Randall has had to let go of the notion of perfection.

“As a parent, you always think you have everything dialed, and then something comes in and you just end up with this complete chaotic mess. You’re just trying to manage and stuff is falling and the kid is squirming,” the Olympic cross-country skier tells PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real.

“It’s just been really humbling to be a parent and realize things are just messy and that’s okay,” adds Randall, 35, who is mom to 21-month-old son Breck Stuart.

Randall will hit the slopes in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics — something that likely took a lot of determination, a trait she seems to be passing on to her young son.

“When he wants something, there is no deterring him,” she says of Breck, her only child with husband Jeff Ellis, a former pro skier himself.

“I can carry him completely across the room and he comes right back to what he wants to do. I think maybe if he applies that focus to athletics, he can have some fun too,” Randall adds. “Although it might be power lifting at this point. He likes to pick up the laundry basket.”

Regardless of what his focus lands on as he grows, Randall just wants her son to be happy and feel fulfilled throughout his life.

“My greatest wish for Breck is that he finds a passion like I found with skiing,” shares the athlete, who will make her last attempt to win the United States’ first Olympic gold medal in women’s cross-country skiing at the PyeongChang games, after which she plans to retire.

Elaborates Randall, “Something that gets you out the door every day, pushes you to work hard, challenge yourself through obstacles but ultimately accomplish and be successful and just have that great confidence.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics will air live starting Feb. 8. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.