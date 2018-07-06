She’s just returned to work after giving birth to daughter True, but Khloé Kardashian may already thinking about having more children.

“So I don’t get what’s happening here – after three kids is there a secret rule that moms get hotter? You and Kourt are really making me think about the three kid rule,” the mother of one, 34, wrote in the comment section of sister Kim Kardashian West‘s Instagram photo on Thursday.

Khloé welcomed 12-week-old daughter True on April 16 with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson days after his cheating scandal made headlines.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian with True and Chicago Kim Kardsahian/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kim, 37, welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago with rapper husband Kanye West on Jan. 15 via surrogate. The 5-month-old joins siblings North, 5, and Saint, 2½.

Kourtney, 39, has been co-parenting sons Reign, 3, and Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, who turns 6 on July 8, with ex Scott Disick.

Back in season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé told viewers: “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that’s, uh, lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

Tristan Thompson with son Prince and daughter True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

And Tristan previously explained his desires for a big family.

“I’m going to keep going. I’ve got a couple more left in me,” the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward said in May during an appearance on UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin’ podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton.

Thompson, who is also a father to 18-month-old son Prince, has been sharing more photos and videos of his children on social media.

In June, the proud parent shared the first photo of his two children with him in Calabasas, where he is currently spending the off-season with Khloé and True.