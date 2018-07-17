Khloé Kardashian is a self-professed working mama, but it doesn’t mean jumping back into her career after giving birth was easy.

In a new blog post on her website and app, the 34-year-old reality star and Good American jeans designer admitted that going back to work after welcoming daughter True, 3 months, “has definitely caused me a little anxiety” but that eventually she found her footing.

“The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It’s like riding a bike!” Kardashian explains.

While the first day was difficult for the new mom, it definitely had a happy ending. As she recalls, “On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun — I acted like I hadn’t seen her in forever!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian Snapchat July 13, 2018

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: It’s “True” Love! The Cutest Photos of Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality explains she’s “a little nervous” to work every day this week, but that she’ll “be okay” and continue to remind herself that True is “in the best possible hands.”

“I’ve never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it’ll be interesting to see how I’ll learn to handle everything,” Kardashian muses. “Women do it every single day, so I know I’ll get through it — I’m just anxious because it’s the unknown.”

“But, I’m so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I’m allowed to bring my daughter pretty often,” writes the mother of one.

True Thompson Khloé Kardashian/Snapchat

RELATED VIDEO: Daddy-Daughter Dance! Khloé Kardashian Shares the Sweet Moment Between Tristan Thompson and True



Since welcoming her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, Kardashian has been candid about first-time motherhood, discussing breastfeeding, scheduling time to work out between True’s naps and more.

“I’ve been thinking about the 6th, the 6th, the 6th, oh my God, I have to start work on the 6th and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. And today I’m very anxious,” she said in a series of selfie videos shared July 5 on Snapchat.

“I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But I got to go back to work at some point. So I’ll be okay, right mama?” Kardashian said as she cradled True and kissed her arm and forehead, even showing off the infant’s newly-pierced ears.