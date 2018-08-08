Khloé Kardashian has something to say — 10 things, in fact.

In a Wednesday post on her website/app, the 34-year-old new mom got real about some of the comments she has heard in the almost four months since welcoming her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

For starters? Her body, her business. “My vagina — its past, its present, its future — is none of your business! Period,” wrote Kardashian on her list of 10 pieces of advice, in response to the question, “Did you deliver naturally?”

The reality star (who revealed last month that she had stopped breastfeeding) addressed the question of how nursing is going, saying, “This is just such a personal issue. You never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel.”

Kardashian also touched on having more children, struggling with weight loss after baby (“it’s been WORK!”), hearing that one day she’ll “miss” the hard parts and fielding comments about babies looking like their moms’ partners.

“It’s annoying when you’ve carried a child, nourished a child, birthed a child, are newly responsible for a child … and they don’t look a thing like you!” she wrote.

The fashion designer advised her readers to “never ever EVER bring up sleep” because “sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture.” And when it comes to loved ones saying they “never see you anymore,” Kardashian said, “A new mom is likely already sad about this, so this statement will most definitely cause tears — or anger. Not a good idea.”

On Thursday, the mother of one opened up during a panel surrounding her Good American activewear launch, admitting she was feeling a little left out of the relationship between her NBA star boyfriend, 27, and their daughter.

“I do get annoyed because she doesn’t give me any playtime on FaceTime,” said Kardashian of communicating with True while she’s away. “She doesn’t care about me.”

“Well her dad, she smiles and [her] tongue sticks out, like, f—ing do the same thing to me!” she added, joking, “I am protesting. I am not going to FaceTime. It does nothing but bother me more.”