Nothing comes between Khloé Kardashian and her Calvins — except her baby bump!

Khloé, 34, stars in a new campaign for Calvin Klein alongside sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

On Tuesday, the Revenge Body host posted a sweet behind-the-scenes video from the March 13 shoot on Instagram, stylized to look like an old home movie.

Khloé, at eight and a half months pregnant, sits on a swing, cradles her bump and spends time with her family as “You Are My Sunshine” plays over the clip. Momager Kris Jenner also makes a quick appearance in the video.

“Being in a @calvinklein campaign has always been a dream but shooting one with my sisters and being almost nine months pregnant is so special to me!” Khloé captioned the footage.

The Kardashian sisters for Calvin Klein Courtesy Calvin Klein

“I have this magical moment in time documented forever,” she added. “Thank you Hrush for capturing these moments!!! I miss my tummy now #MyCalvins.”

Hrush Achemyan, a makeup artist, posted a picture of Khloé at the shoot and wrote, “Let’s talk about my muse @khloekardashian setting new standards and being the first ever woman that’s been pregnant do a @calvinklein campaign! INSANITY!!!”

Khloé gave birth to daughter True almost exactly one month later on April 12, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson by her side.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters for Calvin Klein Courtesy Calvin Klein

Khloé talked to PEOPLE about the new shoot for this week’s issue. (She and her sisters also joined forces for a #MyCalvins ad in January when Kylie, 20, was still pregnant with her now-6-month-old daughter Stormi.)

“I think we were all a little more comfortable this time around, but shooting for Calvin Klein is always a little bit intimidating,” she said. “I stayed calm though, and it was nice to laugh a lot with my sisters throughout the whole day.”

“I like a little more support, and they definitely give me that,” she explained of the brand's sports bras — one of which she wore in her December pregnancy announcement. “I never want to take them off.”

