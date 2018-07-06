Khloé Kardashian‘s maternity leave is coming to a close.

Nearly 12 weeks after giving birth to daughter True Thompson, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 34, is nervous about being away from her baby girl in order to return to work.

“I’ve been thinking about the 6th, the 6th, the 6th, oh my God, I have to start work on the 6th and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. And today I’m very anxious,” Kardashian said in a series of selfie videos shared on Snapchat Thursday.

“I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But I got to go back to work at some point. So I’ll be okay, right mama?” the new mom said as she cradled True and kissed her arm and forehead, even showing off the infant’s newly-pierced ears.

“I don’t know what to do because I love our routine together,” Kardashian added, even apologizing to her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, about the struggles of being a working mom.

“Kourtney, I take back all the times I’ve made fun of you,” Kardashian said.

Also on Thursday, the Good American jeans mogul shared an adorable video of her daughter along with a Snapchat filter of fuzzy pink ears and colorful freckles.

Kardashian recently celebrated her 34th birthday on June 27 and marked the Fourth of July with a lavish pool party co-hosted by boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson.

In addition, Kardashian recently made headlines when she slipped back into a bikini just three months after giving birth.

True Thompson

As hard as she has been working on getting her “revenge body” back, the mother of one made sure her fans and followers knew that her flat tummy in the photo was really just camera angles at work.

“I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini,” Kardashian tweeted. “Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video LOL.”

“Laying down is a game changer,” she added, explaining that lounging time was a rare moment of relaxation. “I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping.”