Khloé Kardashian Says True and Tristan Thompson 'Are Twins' After Dismissing O.J. Simpson Rumors

Khloé Kardashian isn’t letting internet trolls get away without a clapback.

After the 33-year-old reality star shared the first video of daughter True on Saturday — one month following her birth and just one day ahead of Mother’s Day — one Instagram user suggested in a comment that True’s appearance confirmed a conspiracy theory that Kardashian’s father is O.J. Simpson.

“Her daughter is Black which proves that O.J. Simpson is Khloe’s dad,” the person commented, prompting the new mom to respond with some clear facts.

Kardashian replied, “I mean… her dad is black silly. That’s why she’s black babe.”

The late Robert Kardashian Sr. was a member of Simpson’s “Dream Team” of defense attorneys during his 1994 murder trial, and some have claimed that the Revenge Body host doesn’t resemble her father. However, the family and Simpson have repeatedly denied rumors related to her parentage.

“I’m happy for them. Congratulations to her. But trust me, I have nothing to do with it,” the former NFL star told TMZ after Kardashian announced her pregnancy. “I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t.”

On Twitter, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told fans that the baby closely resembled dad Tristan Thompson.

“Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy,” she responded to a tweet asking which of her parents True looked like more.

But Kardashian hopes that True will have a few features that mirror her mom.

“Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild,” she said of True and Thompson. “Maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol.”

In April, Kardashian welcomed her first child days after cheating allegations swirled around her NBA player beau. Amid the ongoing claims, she has decided to remain living in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson, 27, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

The insider added that Kardashian is staying positive about her decision.

“Khloé seems really happy. She is very excited about starting her workouts again,” the source said about the Good American jeans founder. “She is happy about her life.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the rest of her family will celebrate Mother’s Day in Los Angeles.

“We’ll probably do a wonderful dinner with everybody. We’re trying to figure it out because in my family, everybody wants to do it. Kylie’s like, ‘I’ll do it!’ and Kourtney is like, ‘I’ll do it!’ It’s a good problem to have,” momager Jenner said earlier this week, referencing daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February.