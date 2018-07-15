Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Baby True — and Teases Her Christening Plans!

Khloé Kardashian already has some ideas about her 3-month-old daughter True’s christening.

When asked by a fan whether she was planning on getting the daughter she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thomson christened, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians shared that she does — and she’s already figured out the perfect location.

“Yes I do!!!” she wrote on Friday, adding, “I want to do it at Tristan’s moms [sic] church.”

One day later, she went on to share some sweet photographs of the pair’s daughter wearing a white dress with a matching diaper and floppy hat.



Yes I do!!! I want to do it at Tristan’s moms church — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 14, 2018

“Mood,” Kardashian, 34, wrote alongside the adorable photos, one of which appeared to show her daughter mid-yawn.

“PS why are rolls soooooo cute on babies?! 😩😍,” she lovingly added.

Commenting on the snapshot, family friend Chrissy Teigen wrote, “NOOOOONONONONO!!!!” adding three heart-eyed emojis.

“She is so so unbelievably cute ohhhh rolls!” Teigen, 32, added.

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Thompson, 27, who has been spending lots of time with his daughter, also shared a sweet comment on the precious photo of his newborn.

“My princess,” the proud papa wrote, adding a crown emoji and a heart emoji.

Responding to her boyfriend’s sweet note, Kardashian simply replied with a heart emoji.

Earlier in the weekend, while spending a quiet night at home on Friday, Kardashian and Thompson let their daughter be the center of attention as they all played together.

Documenting their family night, the Good American jeans founder shared a series of videos of baby True sitting in her father’s lap.

“Hi cutie!” Kardashian said, adding, “Oh my gosh,” at her daughter’s sweet face.

Earlier this week, the reality TV star also shared a cute video of her boyfriend kissing and cradling his baby girl in his arms as they danced to a classical tune.

“Do a little dance, baby,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player told True in the sweet clip.

The new mom previously praised the NBA power forward for his parenting as she prepared to go to work for the first time since giving birth on April 16.

“I’m very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I’ve been gone,” Kardashian said during her first day back on the job at her denim brand.

Thompson is also dad to 18-month-old son Prince from his previous relationship with Jordan Craig.