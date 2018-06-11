Khloé Kardashian Breaks Down Daughter True's Birth Chart: 'Failure Isn't an Option for Her'

Khloé Kardashian is peering into her daughter’s future — and she likes what she sees!

In a Monday post to her website and app, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dives into into 8-week-old True‘s birth chart, compiled by Susan Miller of Astrology Zone, and explains that Aries, Aquarius and Pisces are all prominent in her personality.

“She’ll grow up being close with both of her parents,” writes Kardashian, 33, of her baby girl, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “However, she has a desire to travel and will probably move away from where she grows up, potentially for college. Her home will be filled with books.”

“She attracts unusual people around her and is stimulated by them. She’s also attracted to powerful people who could be detrimental to her finances,” the star continues, adding of True’s romantic future, “She’ll likely marry someone in entertainment or politics, and they’ll have a forever-after fairytale romance.”

True Thompson's astrological birth chart Claire Shair-Ali

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian explains that “True will do really well in college and may go for advanced degrees at the best schools,” potentially favoring a career in writing or film.

“She would be a great writer, publisher, reporter or documentary filmmaker — so, she definitely needs a camera!” says the Good American designer. “She could even be a lawyer.”

“She’ll also be interested in making something that people will buy and she doesn’t mind being behind the scenes, making big decisions. Failure isn’t an option for her,” Kardashian adds.

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardasahian/Instagram

While a potential career in performance arts might not have made an appearance on True’s birth chart, that doesn’t stop her from being adorable in a tutu nonetheless.

Last week, Kardashian shared an aww-worthy video of her daughter in a full ballerina outfit, complete with matching pink tulle skirt, socks and bow.

“Hey Mama! Hi Baby True. Lookin’ like a little lady,” the new mom said before True’s face wrinkled up in an adorable sneeze. “Bless you, Mama!”